Fabulous photos from Elizabeth and Arun's Rajasthan nuptials

15 MARCH 2007



The wedding may be over, but the memories will last a lifetime. And as these exquisite photos show, the Indian nuptials of Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar will certainly go down in history as one of the most colourful, extravagant and fun celebrations ever held.



Following a romantic English wedding in a fairytale castle the week before, Elizabeth, Arun and their guests arrived in India for a further five days of celebrations, with each night more magical and thrilling than the last.



The night before the wedding, Elizabeth held her sangeet - a traditional pre-wedding ceremony of music and dance - in the Rajasthan desert, with 200 guests dining by moonlight in the middle of the desert. The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the performance of Elizabeth and her dancing girls, who took to the stage to perform a Bollywood-style dance they had choreographed in London. "We were all gibbering with nerves," Elizabeth confessed. "I was convinced I'd forget it, or fall off the stage or something!" The girls pulled it off in spectacular style, however, with Arun taking to the stage for the grand finale, while guests showered the light-footed pair with red and orange petals.



Elizabeth and Arun wed the following day in sumptuous style in a maharajah's palace in Jodphur with Elizabeth donning a pink Versace jewel encrusted sari and Arun looking every-inch the Indian prince in a white and gold turban and suit. The fabulous ceremony, filled with emotion, laughter, flowers and fire-eaters, was certainly something to remember.



For more intimate images of Elizabeth and Arun's colourful Indian festivities and traditional Hindu ceremony, see HELLO! magazine's exclusive 53-page spread in Issue 961, on sale now.