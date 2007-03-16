Babs joins some of UK's best loved stars for agent's bash

hellomagazineWeb
The platinum-haired actress, who met up with old pal David Furnish at the party, had swapped the fairy costume she wore to Elton John's birthday party for a flattering knee-length jacket at the London shindig
Small screen stars Gordon Ramsay, Sharon Osbourne and Barbara Windsor all share the same agent - the night's host Gary Farrow
16 MARCH 2007
Fresh from her latest adventure of popping out of a cake wearing a fairy costume at Elton John's birthday bash, Barbara Windsor was taking a slightly more demure approach at another party in the capital recently. The vivacious EastEnders actress, 69, met up with some of the small screen's best-known faces for a knees up at London jazz club Ronnie Scott's.
She joined Elton John's partner David Furnish, X-Factor judge Sharon Osbourne and hot tempered celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay for a party thrown by their agent, during what looks set to be a busy month for all of them.
Gordon, who has recently announced plans to open his first pub in London, is set to host the Observer Food Awards later this month. And he's not the only one to try his hand at presenting. Ozzy Osborne's wife Sharon has been hired to host a charity bingo event in support of Red Nose Day on Friday.
