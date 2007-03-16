Early Mother's Day blooms for Felicity from fairy twins

hellomagazineWeb
The popular TV star received an early Mother's Day bouquet from a pair of pretty fairies at the Dublin fundraiser
Photo: © Rex
Twin wand-wavers Victoria and Isabelle O'Connor pose with the guest of honour at the annual UNICEF lunch
Photo: © Rex
16 MARCH 2007
As a mum and grandmother Felicity Kendal is likely to be expecting a treat or two on Sunday. The Rosemary & Thyme actress received an early Mother's Day present on Thursday, however, as twin fairies waved their wands to cast a lucky spell on the TV star.
As guest of honour at an annual Mother's Day lunch in Dublin organised by UNICEF, Felicity was greeted by six-year-old identical twins Victoria and Isabelle O'Connor, dressed for the occasion in matching pink fairy costumes - complete with wings. And the Good Life actress was clearly delighted as the magical duo conjured up a pretty posy of pink roses for her.
The actress, who joins an impressive roll call of stars in supported the lunch, including Vanessa Redgrave and Gabriel Byrne - shared details of her childhood growing up in India with the 270 assembled guests. Proceeds from the fundraising party go towards UNICEF's 'Safe Motherhood' campaign in Pakistan.
