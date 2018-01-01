British favourites Ant and Dec set to host quiz Stateside

19 MARCH 2007



They are the reigning kings of British family TV, and now Ant and Dec are poised to make their mark in the other side of the pond, too.



The much-loved duo are to record a pilot edition of a gameshow for American network ABC. Based on a successful German quiz show, Wanna Bet? will feature celebrity guests, with viewers invited to perform stunts and gamble on the outcomes. If the pilot is a success a series will be commissioned for US television.



The pair are not considering a permanent move across the pond, though. "It will be something they fit in around their UK commitments," says a spokesperson for the lads.



Ant and Dec are not the first British TV personalities to tackle the US market. The Geordie pair's former co-star Cat Deeley has made quite a name for herself on American screens, presenting So You Think You Can Dance to great acclaim.