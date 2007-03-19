Charlotte eyes fairytale castle as venue for wedding

19 MARCH 2007



Less than two weeks after Charlotte Church announced she is expecting her first child, friends have indicated that the mum-to-be is set to wed her rugby player boyfriend Gavin Henson.



Pals of the Welsh songbird-turned-TV chat show host say Charlotte has always been taken with the idea of tying the knot at Castell Coch, a Gothic-style folly close to her Cardiff home. And she's apparently keen to celebrate the nuptials before her baby bump starts to show. "Charlotte is putting on weight and she's anxious to have the wedding before she starts getting too big," a friend told The Sun.



Although the couple, who have been dating for three years, haven't yet confirmed they are engaged, the bubbly 21-year-old has recently spoken of how she feels about a future with her handsome beau. "If Gavin got me an engagement ring I'd say 'yes'," she told HELLO! magazine recently. "Gav is the one."



Picturesque Castell Coch, which was built in the 1870s on the site of a 13th-century castle, has all the makings of a fairytale wedding. There is space for 30 of the star's closest friends and family at the ceremony, while another room can accommodate a further 200 for the reception.



Meanwhile Charlotte, who is currently enjoying a "bonding break" in Thailand with Gavin's sister Sarah, has said she doesn't want to know if her baby, which is due in September, will be a boy or a girl. The singer apparently asked medics to keep the news under wraps after she had her 12-week scan.



"Gavin is keen to know the sex of the baby, but Charlotte won't let him find out," her mother Maria told the Daily Mirror, adding: "She sees it as one of the last few surprises."