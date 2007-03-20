David goes back to school in Bristol to surprise pupils

Footballing superstar David Beckham went back to school on Monday and gave pupils the surprise of their lives.



Youngsters at Bristol City Academy were kept behind after class to meet a sportsman, but not told who he was. One pupil said: "It was a big surprise, as I was expecting someone more local - I wasn't expecting David Beckham."



David was in Bristol, with his wife Victoria by his side, to launch his website, thedavidbeckhamacademy.co.uk, which provides a free football coaching guide for teachers and pupils. The website is an offshoot of his successful soccer academies, which have so far reached over 12,000 pupils through their educational days.



"I have seen first-hand how boys and girls respond to the coaches at the academy," he said. "I am extremely proud of the work we have achieved to date with schools and community groups who visit the academy for free, and I am pleased that now every school will get the chance to sample what we provide," the 31-year-old added.



The midfielder spent several hours sharing his footie skills with kids before moving to the classroom to talk to them about health and fitness and show them how to use the website.