hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Robbie sits front row as Paris takes to the runway for trendy label 2 B Free
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
The hotel heiress is no stranger to the catwalk, having modelled in the past for Julien MacDonald and Heatherette
Photo: © Getty Images
20 MARCH 2007
Back on form after leaving rehab earlier this month, Robbie Williams has been out and about with a spring in his step and smile on his face. On his latest excursion the flamboyant pop star was spotted taking in the latest trends front row at Los Angeles Fashion Week.
The singer looked on with interest as a string of models, including Hilton heiress Paris, took to the catwalk in casual rock and roll-inspired hoodies and combat trousers by hip label 2 B Free. Also watching the blonde socialite sashay down the runway were Tara Reid and Elisha Cuthbert.
Paris took the celebrity audience in her stride, however, twirling confidently in front of the enthusiastic crowd. The 26-year-old is no stranger to the world of fashion having also taken to the catwalk in the past for 2 B Free and modelled for her friend Julien MacDonald during this year's London Fashion Week.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.