Showing off his latest collection for Adidas, the sporting star strikes a funky homeboy pose
David, who says he loves the music of rapper Eminem, says his new Lifestyle Collection is inspired by hip hop music
21 MARCH 2007
Wearing a beanie hat pulled low on his head and long baggy white shorts, the man crouching in the sleeveless basketball top could be any hip hop homeboy. Closer inspection reveals the figure is not an LA rap mogul, though, but British soccer ace David Beckham, busy promoting his latest line for Adidas.
Modelling the range of loose-fitting tracksuits and hooded tops, David eyeballs the camera with an unflinching gaze that would do any self-respecting rapper proud. And the 31-year-old midfielder, who is set to set up home in Los Angeles in the summer, admits the collection reflects his love of rap music. "It's hip hop inspired - loose, baggy and comfortable. These are the styles I wear day in, day out," he explains. "I hope people like the range as much as I do."
David, whose 2003 commercial contract with Adidas is the biggest in sports history, already endorses a range of clothing and football boots with his own logo for the sporting good firm. These bring in more income for Adidas than all the company's other sporting collaborations combined, including those with fellow Adidas designers Andre Agassi and Stella McCartney.
