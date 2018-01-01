Glamorous Sarah helps kick off World Water Day project

22 MARCH 2007



The liquid in her glass wasn't the only thing sparkling when Sarah Jessica Parker helped launch a World Water Day event on Wednesday evening. UN ambassador Sarah was also shimmering in an appropriately aqua-hued sequinned cocktail dress.



The former Sex And The City actress was raising her glass to toast the Tap Project, a fundraising initiative which encourages Manhattan diners to donate one dollar for each glass of normally free tap water they drink in Big Apple restaurants during World Water Day on Thursday.



New York-based Sarah, who has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 1997, joined a roll call of fellow thesps and New York restaurateurs in supporting the one-day awareness drive to help raise funds to support water projects sponsored by UNICEF.



Also collaborating with the Tap project is local fashion label DKNY. The design house has produced a $30 commemorative t-shirt, 100 per cent of the proceeds from which will go to help provide clean drinking water in some of the poorest parts of the world.