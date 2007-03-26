Birthday boy Kevin parties in Las Vegas with his ex

While Britney Spears made her first post-rehab public appearance at a hip-hop dance class in North Hollywood, her estranged husband Kevin Federline has been practising some dance steps of his own as he celebrated his birthday with pals - including his ex-girlfriend Shar Jackson - in Las Vegas.



Kevin, who turned 29 on March 21, began his birthday festivities on Friday evening with some sushi at Social House - a firm pre-club favourite with celebrities like Scarlett Johansson. The party then moved onto the Caesars Palace's Pure Nightclub, where guests included actress Shar, who is the mother of two of Kevin's children - Kori and Kaleb.



The dad-of-four has remained good friends with his former love despite their split, with Shar publically defending him in the wake of his separation from Britney, describing him as "such a nice guy" and "an amazing dad".



The birthday boy spent most of the night in the VIP lounge, singing along to the music in the club. At one point he grabbed a microphone and spoke to the crowd, including a special mention for Shar. "My entire family came out for my birthday," said the singer. "My brothers are here, my mother, my father my sister and even my ex, Shar Jackson, came out for this."



Earlier in the day, Britney's former husband arrived with his and the pop princess' sons, one- year-old Sean Preston and Jayden James, six months, checking them all into the luxury Caesars Palace hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. He booked into the 4,000-square-foot Rain Man suite, where scenes from the Dustin Hoffman film were lensed.