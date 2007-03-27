Jennifer Hudson presents her idol Patti with special trophy

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Jennifer shares the stage with her heroine Patti at the New York awards ceremony. The talented duo treated the audience to an a cappella rendition of Nobody Knows The Trouble I've Seen
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Hilary Duff, whose new album Dignity hits US stores on April 3, was also on hand to hand out gongs on Monday night
Photo: © Getty Images
27 MARCH 2007
With both an Oscar and a Soul Train statuette on her mantelpiece Jennifer Hudson is getting accustomed to being on the receiving end at awards ceremonies. But the tables were turned this week, when the talented mezzo-soprano had the job of presenting a special achievement gong to her heroine Patti LaBelle.
Jennifer was no doubt delighted when the R&B diva spent most of her acceptance speech at the annual GLADD awards praising the Dreamgirls star. "I didn't know you were this nice," Patti told the hot new screen talent, noting she'd never met her before their joint appearance. A clearly moved Jennifer responded with: "You are who I idolise." The duo then brought the house down when they launched into a cappella rendition of Nobody Knows The Trouble I've Seen.
Other presenters at the New York bash, which honoured celebrities, media publications and TV shows for championing gay issues, included Oscar nominee Julianne Moore, whose sci-fi thriller Next hits US screens in April. Lizzie McGuire actress Hilary Duff was also on hand to help honour winners, who included fashion designer Tom Ford and TV programme The Oprah Winfrey Show. Further awards will be announced in ceremonies in Los Angeles and San Francisco during April and May.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.