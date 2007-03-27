Jennifer Hudson presents her idol Patti with special trophy

27 MARCH 2007



With both an Oscar and a Soul Train statuette on her mantelpiece Jennifer Hudson is getting accustomed to being on the receiving end at awards ceremonies. But the tables were turned this week, when the talented mezzo-soprano had the job of presenting a special achievement gong to her heroine Patti LaBelle.



Jennifer was no doubt delighted when the R&B diva spent most of her acceptance speech at the annual GLADD awards praising the Dreamgirls star. "I didn't know you were this nice," Patti told the hot new screen talent, noting she'd never met her before their joint appearance. A clearly moved Jennifer responded with: "You are who I idolise." The duo then brought the house down when they launched into a cappella rendition of Nobody Knows The Trouble I've Seen.



Other presenters at the New York bash, which honoured celebrities, media publications and TV shows for championing gay issues, included Oscar nominee Julianne Moore, whose sci-fi thriller Next hits US screens in April. Lizzie McGuire actress Hilary Duff was also on hand to help honour winners, who included fashion designer Tom Ford and TV programme The Oprah Winfrey Show. Further awards will be announced in ceremonies in Los Angeles and San Francisco during April and May.