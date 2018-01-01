Hugh and Jemima reunited for cosy dinner date

27 MARCH 2007



Despite splitting up five weeks ago, Hugh Grant and Jemima Khan can't seem to stay away from each other. The actor and his heiress ex have enjoyed two cosy rendezvous in as many days, sparking rumours of a reconciliation.



At the time their three-year relationship was said to have come to an amicable end. Just how friendly the parting was became clear on Saturday night when they dined together in a London eaterie. Later 33-year-old Jemima accompanied the Love Actually star back to his town house, before emerging two hours later looking cheerful.



The next day the former lovers, both dressed casually in navy coats and jeans, were back in each other's company for a Sunday jaunt. The pair were spotted speeding away from photographers outside Hugh's bachelor pad in the actor's sporty Audi.



Some reports attributed the couple's break-up to differences in their backgrounds. Jemima hails from the aristocratic Goldsmith clan, while her erstwhile beau has middle class origins as the son of an Army officer. Others blamed the film star's supposed commitment issues.



Now it is being claimed that the 46-year-old silver screen actor has seen the light and is determined to win back his ex-girlfriend. A friend played down the meetings, however, saying they were merely "a chance for a catch-up and a giggle with no strings attached".