Coleen prepares to mark her 21st birthday circus-style

28 MARCH 2007



As befits the fiancée of a premiership footballer, Coleen McLoughlin is planning "a party to remember" to celebrate her 21st birthday. The festivities to mark her coming of age on April 3 are likely to have a circus theme, with her intended Wayne Rooney as "ringmaster".



Acrobats and trapeze artists have reportedly been booked, and there has been speculation that the Sugababes and P Diddy will provide the entertainment. The exact details of Saturday's £200,000 bash are being kept top secret, though, as Coleen wants to surprise everyone. Workmen have been building an 18-foot-high wall in the grounds of Thornton Manor, the couple's Merseyside home, to shield preparations from prying eyes.



The guest list for the star-studded affair will certainly include her partner's Manchester United team-mates, as well as former England colleague David Beckham and his wife Victoria. Coleen is an admirer of Posh's style and is said to have her eye on a birthday gift along the lines of a ten-carat sparkler the former Spice Girl has been wearing. "Coleen loves the massive ring that Victoria has been wearing lately," said a friend. "She has been dropping loads of heavy hints to Wayne."



Whatever presents the young celeb eventually gets to unwrap, the party will be an opportunity to reflect on all that she has achieved to date. "In my school year book, I joked that I wanted to be 'famous and living a life of luxury', but I am as surprised as anyone at how my life has turned out," she says.