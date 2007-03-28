hellomagazineWeb
Australian beauty Emilie was among guests at the special presentation of new spring styles
Screen goddess Raquel Welsh brought glamour to both the front row and a post-show cocktail party
28 MARCH 2007
There was no sign of her fellow island castaways at a soiree for the fashion set on Tuesday, but Emilie de Ravin looked anything but Lost. The Australian actress was the epitome of youthful glamour as she made her entry in a striking green and blush pink chiffon creation before taking a prime seat at a special viewing of the spring collection from Parisian design house Emanuel Ungaro in Beverly Hills.
Other well-known faces getting a sneak peak at the designs included Raquel Welsh, alluring and elegant as ever in a leopard print-style cami and chic trouser suit. Also on hand was Alana Stewart, who was married to Rod Stewart in the Eighties and is mother to two of the rocker's children, and Lady Victoria Hervey.
The celebrity contingent looked on with enthusiasm as models showcased a collection of eveningwear based around metallics and various vibrant hues.
