Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Australian beauty Emilie was among guests at the special presentation of new spring styles
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge

Screen goddess Raquel Welsh brought glamour to both the front row and a post-show cocktail party
Photo: © Getty Images

Emilie and Raquel scope out spring looks in Beverly Hills

28 MARCH 2007

There was no sign of her fellow island castaways at a soiree for the fashion set on Tuesday, but Emilie de Ravin looked anything but Lost. The Australian actress was the epitome of youthful glamour as she made her entry in a striking green and blush pink chiffon creation before taking a prime seat at a special viewing of the spring collection from Parisian design house Emanuel Ungaro in Beverly Hills.

Other well-known faces getting a sneak peak at the designs included Raquel Welsh, alluring and elegant as ever in a leopard print-style cami and chic trouser suit. Also on hand was Alana Stewart, who was married to Rod Stewart in the Eighties and is mother to two of the rocker's children, and Lady Victoria Hervey.
The celebrity contingent looked on with enthusiasm as models showcased a collection of eveningwear based around metallics and various vibrant hues.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button