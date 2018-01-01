Heather and Jonathan's mambo routine earned the couple 24 out of a possible 30, putting them in fifth place and ensuring they survived the eliminations on Tuesday. "A year ago there's no way I would ever have believed I'd be dancing now, so I am enjoying every second of it," says the 39-year-old former model Photo: © Reuters Click on photo to enlarge

'Red hot' Heather wows the judges with brave backflip

28 MARCH 2007



Gutsy Heather Mills wowed American judges on Monday night's round of Dancing With The Stars, and delighted viewers with her expert delivery of a tricky routine.



With Robbie Williams clapping enthusiastically in the audience, Heather pulled off a complex backwards mambo shimmy, then astonished the judges with a perfectly executed backwards flip.



Judge Bruno Toniloi said: "Beyond any expectation! Red-hot Heather - I can't believe what you did," while fellow judge Carrie Ann Inaba added: "I'm just so blown away by you."



"The level of difficulty in that routine was far higher than anyone else's routine," continued Carrie Ann, "and you would think you wouldn't throw that in. But you did and you nailed it."



Heather, who lost her lower leg in an accident, admits she was relieved the daring move was a success. "I'm lucky it paid off," said the 39-year-old former model after the show. "Your foot has to land exactly flat underneath you. If I had landed on my heel, I would have gone flying backward. That would have been scary. Luckily, we were OK."



Also full of praise for his dance partner was Jonathan Roberts, who affirmed: "Her attitude is amazing." Meanwhile bookmakers William Hill have slashed the odds on Sir Paul's estranged wife winning the contest from 25/1 to 5/1.