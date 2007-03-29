Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The 25-year-old Alfie actress did her bit for the environment by supporting a climate change awareness initiative during the day
Photo: © PA
Click on photos for gallery

The rapper, who caused a stir when he arrived at London's Paper Club (above), helped get things buzzing inside by splashing out on £22,000 worth of champagne
Photo: © Rex

Environment campaigner Sienna parties with pal Diddy

29 MARCH 2007

As the beautiful blonde on every director's wish list Sienna Miller is accustomed to a packed agenda. And the Factory Girl star was busy as ever on Wednesday as she topped off a serious day's awareness-raising with a fun-filled evening in the company of the main man of rap, P Diddy.

During the day the 25-year-old actress helped launch the Indian leg of a global campaign by climate change awareness organisation Glocal Cool, arriving at the Madame Tussauds venue in one of the charity's slogan-emblazoned tee-shirts.

With the serious business of the day over, the Alfie star let her hair down partying with hip hop chum P Diddy at London's trendy Paper Club. The millionaire music mogul, who met the stylish blonde actress at the Golden Globes in LA in January, ensured he got the night's activities buzzing when he splashed out a cool £22,000 on champagne for guests at the club.

P Diddy, who has been making the most of his time in the capital to catch up on his British pals, was spotted earlier in the week dining out with David and Victoria Beckham.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button