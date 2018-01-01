David and Victoria deliver double impact with new dos

30 MARCH 2007



Every season there's an event even more eagerly awaited than the details of the Premiership transfer list - a new David Beckham hairstyle. So fans of the stylish footballer would have been thrilled to get an eyeful of his latest crop at an awards ceremony in London.



The cut, an edgy interpretation of the classic short back and sides, was revealed by the Real Madrid player at Thursday's Sports Industry Awards. Observers agreed that the effect was very modish-gent-about-town. David completed the razor sharp look by wearing a black tuxedo and open-necked white shirt with a silk cravat.



Meanwhile the sports ace's glamorous wife was also delivering a new take on the blond asymmetric bob she debuted in February. Victoria, who was elegant in a simple black Twiggy-style shift, had had several inches snipped off her locks for an even more daring look.



Among the memorable moments in her husband's hair evolution there have been the famous 2001 Mohican, which launched a thousand copycat styles, the cornrows he once wore as England captain, and the ponytail that marked the footballer's move to Spain.