Society singleton Jemima flies solo at 'Imperial' gala

30 MARCH 2007



Despite rumours circulating that she may be reuniting with former flame Hugh Grant, Jemima Khan made an assured solo appearance when she stepped out in style to a gala dinner in aid of charity in London.



Although Jemima, who helped organise the £1,500-a-head dinner, enjoyed a couple of dates with her ex over the weekend, Hugh was nowhere to be seen as a slender-looking Jemima made her entrance to the glittering gala on Thursday night. Instead, the 33-year-old spent the night in the company of Mischa Barton, Russian model Natalia Vodianova and Mariella Frostrup.



The dress code for the UNICEF Diner des Tsars was Imperial Elegance, and the glamorous heiress certainly fitted the bill in a long white gown embellished with gold embroidery. Guests tucked into similarly themed cuisine, with Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikins creating a lavish eight-course menu based on a legendary feast enjoyed 140 years ago by Alexander II of Russia and Wilhelm I of Prussia.



Following the sumptuous meal of oysters, lobster, and caviar, washed down with champagne, guests were entertained by ballet dancer Darcey Bussell and a performance by Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins.