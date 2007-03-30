Hardman Vinnie strikes softie note with petit pooch

30 MARCH 2007



Vinnie Jones' Hollywood hardman reputation was in serious danger of being dented this week after he was spotted toting a tiny terrier on an LA shopping expedition. The footballer-turned-movie star looked like he'd been taking a leaf out of Paris Hilton's book when he popped out to the shops carrying the pup.



Tattooed Vinnie drew even more comparisons with the hotel heiress - who is often photographed out and about with her chihuahua - by carrying a miniature Chanel bag in his other hand. The 42-year-old actor was sharing his doggie-minding duties with his wife Tanya, however, and later handed over the pooch to the mum-of-two for a cuddle.



During his 15-year sporting career the former Wimbledon club player often found himself in hot water over manhandling opponents. But Vinnie has traded on his reputation with great success since appearing as murderous con Big Chris in 1998's Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels.