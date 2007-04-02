Life is a rollercoaster for Coleen as she turns 21

Guests at Coleen McLoughlin's birthday bash including England players Peter Crouch and Steven Gerrard were treated to a circus-themed extravaganza on Saturday complete with hair-raising fairground rides, stilt walkers and trapeze artists. But the birthday girl, known for her style savvy, didn't clown around when it came to her outfit - opting for a beautiful Amanda Wakeley gown.



The fashion queen and current face of Asda had hired the grounds of neo-Gothic Thornton Manor hotel in the Wirral for the venue and booked the top suite for her and fiancé Wayne Rooney to stay after the party. As well as the couple's friends and family, several top footballers and their glamorous other halves turned up to help Coleen celebrate including Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard and his fiancée Alex Curran and Wayne's Manchester United team-mates, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand.



A multi-millionairess in her own right, Coleen - whose photo appeared on the giant birthday cake while her signature was carved into an ice bar - had spared no expense to give her guests a fun-filled evening. They were treated to a live set from girl band the Sugababes and those brave enough enjoyed the Free Rider - a pendulum-style attraction - and a Waltzer.



Coleen, who is set to marry her childhood sweetheart in the summer, had an extra sparkling birthday present from footballer ace Wayne. He reportedly presented his wife-to-be with a stunning 10-carat diamond ring worth £200,000 from Chopard - one of Elton John's favourite jewelers - to mark the special occasion.



