Baby joy for 'ecstatic' Myleene and her fiancé Graham

2 APRIL 2007



TV presenter and musician Myleene Klass has announced that she is expecting a baby with fiancé Graham Quinn. The 28-year-old says they are both "ecstatically happy" as they prepare for the arrival of their first child.



The pair, who met when Myleene was singing in reality TV band Hear'Say and Graham was working as a bodyguard, had planned to marry in November. But the wedding has now been postponed until after the baby is born in the Autumn.



"It's a very welcome surprise," said Myleene in a statement. "The pregnancy wasn't planned but we're over the moon and can't wait to be parents. We've always wanted a family of our own. I am truly delighted and know Graham will make a fantastic father," she added.



Classically-trained musician Myleene, who was the runner-up in I'm A Celebrity... and presents a radio show on Classic FM, recently signed a contract to be the face of Marks and Spencer's lingerie and swimwear lines. And according to one company source, the high-street store - which is currently featuring her in their spring campaign - may be considering using Myleene to front a range of maternity wear, too.