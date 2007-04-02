Stewart clan rally round to boost Sean's TV launch

2 APRIL 2007



The family of Rod Stewart turned out in full force to support the rocker's son Sean at the launch of his US reality TV show Sons Of Hollywood recently. A well-known face on the Tinseltown social scene, the 26-year-old chose to escort his sister Kimberly to the bash celebrating his first venture onto the small screen.



On Rod's arm was statuesque fiancée Penny Lancaster, who is the mother of his seventh child, 15-month-old Alastair Wallace. The couple, who are said to be planning an intimate summer wedding on the Italian island of Capri, were all smiles as they posed on the red carpet.



Of course it wouldn't have been a true Stewart event if there wasn't another blonde on hand. Sean's mother, Alana, who was married to the pop star during the Eighties, made up the trio of glamorous ladies at the event.



In the series - which delves into the lives of a posse of Hollywood scions - her son stars with Randy Spelling, son of the late TV mogul Aaron Spelling and a graduate of Beverly Hills 90210 along with his sister Tori.