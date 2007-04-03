Chris said to be romancing former 'EastEnders' star

A former EastEnders star is apparently the new woman Chris Tarrant's life. According to reports, the TV presenter has been dating 51-year-old Debbie Arnold for some months, and friends say the pair "get on like a house on fire".



The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host - who split from his wife Ingrid last September - escorted the attractive blonde to a recent sports industry awards ceremony in London. Despite making efforts not to be photographed together at the event, Chris and Debbie were spotted together again the next day.



Speaking outside her house in Cobham, however, Debbie insisted that they were just "really good friends", before adding: "We have known each other a long time". The actress played April Branning in EastEnders between 1995 and 1996 and has since gone on to appear in episodes of Holby City, Footballers Wives and Hollyoaks.