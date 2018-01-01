HELLO! joins Coleen for the party of a lifetime

3 APRIL 2007



Coleen McLoughlin has come a long way since her schoolgirl days when she was simply known as football ace Wayne Rooney's girlfriend. Now with her own magazine column, best-selling autobiography and lucrative modelling deals she is a success in her own right. So when it came to her 21st birthday it was an excuse to go to town and celebrate her achievements. The trend-setter was determined to make it a "party to remember" and HELLO! magazine was there to exclusively capture the behind-the-scenes build-up and the magical night itself.



The birthday girl looked every inch a Grecian goddess in a stunning ivory and gold Amanda Wakeley gown. "Coleen looks absolutely beautiful tonight and I am very proud of her," her devoted fiancé Wayne told HELLO!. Her love of fashion wasn't just evident in her choice of frock, however, but in the spectacular birthday cake which featured a few of her favourite things - a Chloe handbag, Christian Louboutin shoes, Chanel sunglasses, diamonds and a photo of Wayne.



While the diamonds on the cake were purely imitation, there was nothing fake about the 10-carat yellow diamond Chopard ring that Coleen's boyfriend presented her with just before the evening's festivities began. "It's the best 21st birthday party I could ever have imagined," said Coleen whose 300 guests were treated to a fairground-style evening in the grounds of Thornton Manor on the Wirral.



"I really wanted the circus theme because I love the fantasy aspect of it and all the wonderful colours," she explained. And the invite list, which featured England stars Steve Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch, was kept to those who meant most to her. "My life is Wayne and my friends and family" she says. "I just wanted to invite people I know really well."



