Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Despite the damp Barcelona weather the Desperate Housewife manages to look fresh and feminine in this floaty chiffon affair
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery

Elisha Cuthbert of 24 turns her back on her on-screen character's dishevelled image
Photo: © Getty Images

Eva heads international guest list at Laureus awards

3 APRIL 2007

The gloom of a rainy Barcelona night was brightened when a dazzling array of royals, silver screen stars and athletes, led by Eva Longoria and Prince Albert of Monaco, gathered in the city for the Laureus awards, the Oscars of the sporting world.

Sashaying up the red carpet in a red and white chiffon creation, the Desperate Housewife struck a fresh and feminine note. An elegant black backless number was the choice of her fellow small screen performer, 24 beauty, Elisha Cuthbert. Meanwhile British TV personality Tania Bryer defied the damp in a sunshine yellow gown with a striking multi-coloured train.

Hollywood's power elite were represented by Morgan Freeman and Cuba Gooding Jr, while former German tennis ace Boris Becker and runner Daley Thomson headed the contingent of sports stars. The celebrity-studded audience was entertained by the Sugababes, who jetted in to the Spanish city after performing at Coleen McLoughlin's 21st birthday celebrations over the weekend.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button