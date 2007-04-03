hellomagazineWeb
Despite the damp Barcelona weather the Desperate Housewife manages to look fresh and feminine in this floaty chiffon affair
Photo: © Getty Images
Elisha Cuthbert of 24 turns her back on her on-screen character's dishevelled image
Photo: © Getty Images
3 APRIL 2007
The gloom of a rainy Barcelona night was brightened when a dazzling array of royals, silver screen stars and athletes, led by Eva Longoria and Prince Albert of Monaco, gathered in the city for the Laureus awards, the Oscars of the sporting world.
Sashaying up the red carpet in a red and white chiffon creation, the Desperate Housewife struck a fresh and feminine note. An elegant black backless number was the choice of her fellow small screen performer, 24 beauty, Elisha Cuthbert. Meanwhile British TV personality Tania Bryer defied the damp in a sunshine yellow gown with a striking multi-coloured train.
Hollywood's power elite were represented by Morgan Freeman and Cuba Gooding Jr, while former German tennis ace Boris Becker and runner Daley Thomson headed the contingent of sports stars. The celebrity-studded audience was entertained by the Sugababes, who jetted in to the Spanish city after performing at Coleen McLoughlin's 21st birthday celebrations over the weekend.
