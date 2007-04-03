Snow queen Victoria brings star style to the French Alps

3 APRIL 2007



Victoria Beckham made an ice cool impression when she hit the slopes in the French ski resort of Courcheval this week. The fashionista opted for a dazzling white snow suit by North Face complemented by some designer accessories - black Chanel skis and ski poles. The monochrome look was perfected with a black hairband over her newly cropped blonde locks.



With husband David at home in Madrid, Victoria was kept company by eight-year-old son Brooklyn, brother Christian and her dad Tony for the sporting fun in the heart of the French Alps. The Easter vacation comes as a welcome break for the former Spice Girl who is apparently having difficulty finding the perfect family home in Beverly Hills ready for their move to LA later in the summer. Once sellers find out the Beckhams are interested in a property, the prices shoot up and Victoria is reportedly standing her ground and refusing to pay above the odds.



On the upside, her style credentials have received a further boost Stateside as it was revealed new friend Jennifer Lopez is road-testing Victoria's latest DVB jeans range, which hits the shops in June, to make sure they accommodate women with curves like hers.



"Jennifer's wearing the jeans every day, making notes and asking her husband Marc Anthony for his opinion of how they look," a source told the Daily Mirror. "She's calling Posh daily to tell her what she thinks. She loves the quality and is chuffed that Victoria takes her input so seriously."