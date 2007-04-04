Bob clowns about for Peaches' 18th birthday bash

Friends and family got into the spirit of things at a circus-themed 18th birthday bash for Peaches Geldof this week. At the belated party - her birthday is on March 16 - the girl-about-town's dad, Bob, chose to ham it up in a clown's outfit, with a bunch of fake flowers in hand.



Peaches' younger sister 16-year-old Pixie turned up at the Eve Club in London's Mayfair as a top-hatted ringmaster. Meanwhile the birthday girl gave herself license to pass on fancy dress, and simply went for bright red lipstick and a fringed mini dress.



Having celebrated her milestone anniversary the multi-talented youngster, who writes a magazine column in addition to serving as a club DJ, has decided to lead a quieter life. "I used to be a wild child, but since turning 18 I've decided to change."



This level-headed approach should stand the musician's daughter in good stead for the next phase of her life. She is due to sit her A-Levels this summer and then plans to relocate to New York where she will enroll on a journalism course.