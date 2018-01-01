Popular presenter Moira may make BBC comeback

Perennial BBC favourite Moira Stewart could be back on TV screens after a high-profile campaign to see her reinstated to newsreading this week. Several respected broadcasters - among them Sir Trevor McDonald, Sir Terry Wogan and Jeremy Paxman - called for her return after the BBC decided to let her go at the end of March. "We all love Moira, it's impossible not to love her," said Sir Terry.



The 55-year-old was asked to step down from her role presenting the news on Andrew Marr's Sunday AM programme, the successor to Sir David Frost's Sunday morning show, amid accusations of ageism.



Then, on Thursday, BBC insiders revealed that the award-winning journalist was in talks about another job on terrestrial or digital TV. "The negotiations are ongoing, and there is now a chance that she will be able to return to newsreading in some capacity," said a spokesman.



Since joining the organisation in 1981, the much-loved presenter has fronted programmes as diverse as Top Of The Pops, the Chelsea Flower Show and family history series Who Do You Think You Are. Until last May Moira, who was awarded an OBE in 2001, could also be seen on BBC Breakfast every weekday.