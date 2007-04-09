Elizabeth left 'bewildered' by in-laws' reaction

hellomagazineWeb
Accorded to a source quoted by one British newspaper, Elizabeth feels she "made every effort" to be a part of her new husband's extended family and to "fit in"
Photo: © Getty Images
Her new father-in-law, pictured with his second wife Joanne, voiced his claims over the weekend in the UK press
Photo: © Rex
9 APRIL 2007
While Elizabeth Hurley and her new husband Arun Nayar are settling into married life, there have been rumbles of discontent from her new in-laws, with Arun's father making a series of startling claims about some elements of the couple's Gloucestershire and Jodhphur nuptials.
Vinod Nayar is reported to be offended that Elizabeth didn't wear a £35,000 diamond and ruby necklace wedding gift from him and his second wife Joanne, opting instead to wear a piece loaned by Arun's German-born mother Gunhild Hapke. He's also commented on discrepancies in accommodation for guests attending the Indian nuptials and his own role in the festivities.
The model has apparently been taken aback by Vinod's outburst. "Quite frankly she is a little bewildered by all of this and was totally unaware about the extent of their grievances," said one source. "Liz feels she made every effort to be a part of their extended family and fit in."
