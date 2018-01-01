Happy campers Paris and Nicole go back to basics

10 APRIL 2007



During their very public falling out, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie filmed the last series of their hit US show The Simple Life separately. But now they're pals again, the glamorous duo have been facing their latest challenge together. In The Simple Life Goes To Camp, due to air in the US in May, the pair will be seen working as counsellors at a family orientated youth camp in the hills above Malibu.



They were expected to eat, sleep and keep the same schedule as the holidaymakers at Camp Shawnee - without any of their usual home comforts. "The fact that Paris and Nicole are friends again and have to survive without their luxuries at a family run camp in the middle of nowhere takes us back full circle to the original concept that makes this show so much fun," said a spokesperson for the programme. "Paris and Nicole will be advising and training girls and their moms for beauty pageants, or providing therapy for couples seeking to strengthen their relationships," she added.



During filming 25-year-old Nicole had a difficult time, however, suffering dehydration and bouts of fainting due to low blood sugar. "In her ongoing effort to focus on her well-being, Nicole has recently been diagnosed with hypoglycemia," said her spokesperson at the time.