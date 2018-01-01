New book deal makes Dawn a million dollar author

11 APRIL 2007



Comedian Dawn French will be laughing all the way to the bank after landing an enormous £2 million book deal for her life story - due out in autumn next year. It is one of the largest advances ever made for a celebrity book, and was the result of a frenzied bidding war. "The publishers seem to think she's worth every penny," a source told the Daily Mirror. "Unlike most celebs who write books these days, Dawn actually has an amazing story to tell."



The 49-year-old is expected to write about her comedic success stories, including The Vicar Of Dibley and French And Saunders, as well as going into details about her marriage to fellow funnyman Lenny Henry.

The prospect of millions in the bank isn't the only thing Dawn has to smile about. She's also been nominated for a Bafta award in the comedy performance category.



She faces competition, however, from Extras stars Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, as well as 85-year-old The Royle Family comedy actress Liz Smith. Winners will be announced at the London Palladium on May 20.