Heart FM's Jamie pops the question to live-in love Sophie

11 APRIL 2007



One of London's most eligible bachelors is off the market after presenter Jamie Theakston proposed to his girlfriend Sophie Siegle, a manager at the capital's trendy private members club Soho House. The happy couple announced their news to friends and family in a Sussex pub, near where the Heart FM breakfast show host grew up.



In the past 36-year-old Jamie has been linked to a string of gorgeous and famous women. Past dates include M&S model Erin O'Connor, All Saints singer Natalie Appleton and Amanda Holden, while Nip/Tuck beauty Joely Richardson was his girlfriend for two years.



In Sophie, with whom he shares his West London home, the dapper presenter seems to have found his soulmate, though. And friends on hand at the announcement say the pair were over the moon about their engagement. "They were both clearly delighted," a pal told the Daily Express. "Jamie booked the week off from his radio show, so it looks as if he planned it in advance."