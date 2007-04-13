Honey's sweet kiss for doting mum Gail

Gail Porter looked the picture of happiness during a day out in Hampstead, London, this week as she shared a warm cuddle with her four-year-old daughter Honey. The strong bond between the pair was clear for all to see as the youngster showed her appreciation for her mum with a smacker on the cheek.



Gail, who recently got back together with her Scottish TV presenter boyfriend James Lloyd after some time apart, has revealed she's chosen not to have another child of her own. The big-hearted star is, instead, looking into becoming a foster mum. "It is a tough decision but I'm not going to have any more children," she says. "Instead I'd like to foster. I've been to see Barnado's with regards to maybe fostering a child with special needs."



And following a charity work trip to Uganda in February, the 36-year-old has spoken about how she would like to raise her little girl in a similar country to the one she visited. "I'd like to bring Honey up somewhere like Uganda," she said. "I was amazed at how everyone works together and the general happiness of the people. She'd benefit from everything there."