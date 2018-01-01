Becks pulls out all the stops with £40,000 birthday treat

18 APRIL 2007



Birthdays in the Beckham household are quite often a lavish affair, but David Beckham may have surpassed himself with the surprise he organised for his wife's 33rd. Lucky Victoria got a present to die for when her thoughtful husband planned a meticulous £40,000 birthday trip to Paris.



After waking to be given cards by her sons in Madrid, the mother-of-three found herself being flown to the French capital by private jet - chartered at a cost of £25,000. There, the couple booked into their favourite hotel, the Ritz. In Posh's suitcase was a set of new clothes which the Real Madrid player had picked out himself.



Said a source: "Victoria thought that she'd have a really low-key birthday, just going for a Chinese meal with David and their boys. But when she woke up, David asked her to get in the car - he'd already packed a bag full of clothes he'd bought for her."



And, in case she didn't fancy wearing any of those, the hunky sportsman had arranged a shopping trip to his wife's favourite designers.



The couple's first stop was the showroom of footwear maestro Christian Louboutin, where Victoria snapped up a pair of £1,500 shoes. Then it was on to Azzedine Alaia to select a £7,000 dress, before they headed back to their luxury accommodation for a romantic dinner and a night in the £6,000-a-night suite once favoured by Audrey Hepburn.