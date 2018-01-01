Nigel and Shaun swap East End drama for West End music

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The former soap co-stars are preparing for their two-week run in musical Guys And Dolls, which opens at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton on May 1
Photo: © Rex
Click on photo to enlarge
18 APRIL 2007
The last time former EastEnders actors Nigel Harman and Shaun Williamson worked together the setting was the soap's gritty Albert Square. Now the duo have swapped the East End for London's theatreland, treading the boards together in the West End musical Guys And Dolls.
Nigel has been starring in the London run of the show since leaving the BBC series. And he's now agreed to continue his role as Sky Masterson in the Southampton production, which begins next month and runs for two weeks. "I just can't say no, because it's phenomenal. It's a joy to do," enthuses the small screen hunk.
He'll appear opposite his former co-star Shaun, who will be making his musical debut as gambler Nathan Detroit in the New York-set show. The 42-year-old actor, who recently completed a run in Comic Relief's Fame Academy, to be shown on UK screens this month, is looking forward to getting his teeth into the role. "It's a big challenge for me, especially the dancing," he says.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.