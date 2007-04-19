Jude on Indian 'Holiday' with new lady love

hellomagazineWeb
The Cold Mountain star has been spotted on a romantic break in India with American editor-at-large Kim Hersov
The 38-year-old mother-of-two is a regular fixture in celebrity circles on both sides of the Atlantic
19 APRIL 2007
One of the movie world's most lusted-after bachelors appears to have opened a new chapter in his love life. Holiday actor Jude Law has been linked to 38-year-old American magazine editor Kim Hersov since February, but their relationship apparently moved up a gear this week with a romantic break in India.
Hunky Jude, 34, whisked Kim away to Rajasthan, where they took in the sights, visiting a historic fort featuring the world's biggest cannon. With her slim build and girl-about-town appeal, the pretty blonde is said to bear a striking resemblance to the actor's ex Sienna Miller.
Originally from San Francisco, Kim moved to the UK 15 years ago and has two sons - aged ten and seven - from a former marriage to jet tycoon Robert Hersov. The editor-at-large, who is well-known on the international celebrity scene and counts Elle Macpherson and Kate Moss among her friends, balances her role as a mum with a busy job at upmarket glossy magazine Harpers & Queen.
