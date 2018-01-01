Paris Hilton hits the gym with hunky trainer in tow

19 APRIL 2007



Fashion savvy Paris Hilton found the perfect accessory to accompany her post-gym outfit this week - a hunky personal trainer. The House Of Wax actress – who has just returned from a trip to Switzerland to unveil her new line of watches - was spotted leaving a Hollywood gym on Wednesday with the attractive instructor.



And it seems the hotel heiress is not short of male company at the moment. In the last month the stunning 26-year-old has been spotted out on the LA party scene getting cosy with Desperate Housewives star Josh Henderson. While apparently loathe to comment on his client's new romance, her rep did let on that "Paris seems very comfortable around him."



The blonde socialite will soon be back on US screens in the fifth series of The Simple Life, this time with old pal Nicole Ritchie. The pair - who patched up their friendship last September - will be seen working as counsellors at a family-orientated youth camp in the hills above Malibu. "It was hard, you know, not having cell phone service, being away from our friends and our family," reveals Paris. "But we had each other, so that was a lot of fun."



The series marks the first time Paris visited a holiday camp, and while she valued the experience, it seems it's not one she wants to repeat anytime soon. "I didn't really like the camp life... I'd rather go to Europe for the summer," she admits.