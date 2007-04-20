Kate sports thigh-skimming mini on visit to Wills' haunt

hellomagazineWeb
The pretty brunette partied at the Mahiki club on Thursday night, turning heads in a thigh-high patterned mini-dress. It was a far cry from the sensible tweeds and demure outfits she adopted while dating Wills
The Mayfair nightspot is a favourite with the royal and Sloane sets. Kate's ex was there just a week earlier, hanging out with pals until the early hours following their break-up. It's also popular with celebrities such as Madonna, P Diddy and Lindsay Lohan
Now she no longer has to follow royal decorum when it comes to her fashion choices, Kate Middleton appears to be celebrating the single life by ditching the sensible tweeds she wore while dating Prince William in favour of a funkier, more youthful look. Hitting the town on Thursday night, she cut a stunning figure in a short mini-dress and black-knee-high boots. While her thigh-skimming hemline might once have been frowned upon by courtiers, the attractive brunette is now free to wear the fashionable, pretty styles favoured by her peers.
The Berkshire-born fashion buyer has made it clear she has no intention of hiding away and is determined to get on with her life after the break-up. And she had no qualms about returning to one of her and William's favourite Mayfair haunts, the Polynesian-themed Mahiki club. Kate's visit comes just under a week after her Army love was spotted at the exotic hotspot on a champagne-filled night with eight friends. He had gone there following the couple's break-up, reportedly buying magnums of champagne and dancing until the early hours.
If further proof were needed that she's put the split behind her, Kate also returned to work that day at Jigsaw head office. "She seemed very calm and together," a source told the Daily Mirror. "She sat outside in the sunshine laughing and joking with friends and looked very well. She just wants to get back to normal."
