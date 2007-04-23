Lovebirds Delta and Brian lead guests at swish Dublin party

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The former Westlife singer had a gorgeous date in his girlfriend Delta when he arrived for the biggest night of the Irish TV industry
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Also on hand for the glitzy awards ceremony was Coronation Street's Jane Danson
Photo: © Getty Images
23 APRIL 2007
With his gorgeous girlfriend Delta Goodren on his arm, snazzily-dressed Irish son Brian McFadden had plenty to smile about at a glitzy awards show in Dublin. The couple were cosying up to each other at a gala in the city's swanky Mansion House.
Having moved into a new London pad with the lovely Aussie and released a song in her honour, Brian seems to have found lasting happiness in the relationship. Like Only A Woman Can celebrates their romance and charts his own emotional development. "While about Delta, it is equally about me admitting mistakes in my past and looking forward to the future," says Brian.
The lovebirds were joined at the do by a host of small screen favourites. Coronation Street's Jane Danson arrived in a dusky rose coloured creation that showed off her decolletage. Rovers Return barmaid Kym Marsh had also gone for the plunge in an elegant black cocktail dress, while Emmerdale actress Emily Symons had opted for a striking patterned kimono-style number.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.