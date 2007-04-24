Jemima and Natalia dazzle at Russian society bash

24 APRIL 2007



While many might think twice about a night on the tiles on a Monday night, Brit society girls Jemima Khan and Jasmine Guinness were among the glamorous crowd out to play at the start of the week in London's Old Billingsgate Market. They were joined by top international names from the fashion, art, sports and show business worlds flocking to out-bid one another at the Russian Rhapsody party where 'haute couture toys' were being auctioned for a good cause.



A pair of rocking horses by Valentino, a doll dressed by Karl Lagerfeld and a children's puppet theatre styled by John Galliano, were all up for grabs to the highest bidder. Proceeds from the event were in aid of Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova's children's charity, the Naked Heart Foundation.



The stunning 25-year-old, who is the face of Calvin Klein, revealed a hint of a bump in her floor-length scarlet gown. She is expecting her third child with her husband British real estate heir, the Honourable Justin Portman. The new arrival will be a sibling for their son Lucas, five and daughter Neva, one.



Other guests enjoying the annual black-tie celebration of Russian culture, included Andrew Lloyd Webber and Welsh designer to the stars Julien Macdonald, who were treated to a dinner created by French super-chef Joel Robouchon.