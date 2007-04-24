Sisters Jodie and Jemma ship shape at the docks

24 APRIL 2007



"We don't often get to work together so this is a dream invitation and a real honour," said supermodel Jodie Kidd on Tuesday, as she was joined by her make-up artist sister Jemma to launch a new cruise ship. The glamorous duo, both in white and red outfits, were in Southampton docks to christen the Ocean Village Two - the UK's first ship to boast two godmothers.



Spraying bottles of champagne they seemed full of fun as they officially named the luxury liner, which makes its maiden voyage on Wednesday. Their appearance together comes just days after it was announced Jodie has separated from her husband of 18-months, internet entrepreneur Aidan Butler. The 30-year-old covergirl no doubt appreciated the support of her elder sibling - who wed the Earl of Mornington, Arthur Wellesley, in 2005 - during her first public appearance since revealing the split on Saturday.



It is the latest in a series of marriage crises to rock the Kidd family. Her parent's 33-year union and her polo-playing brother Jack's marriage have recently broken up, too. "Jodie was heartbroken over her parents' divorce and wanted to do everything she could to make things work, as did Aidan," a friend told The Mail On Sunday.



Aidan, the son of a bookmaker, met Jodie when they were both taking part in the 2004 Gumball Rally. The couple married the following year in a romantic Sussex ceremony, but in 2006 the willowy blonde, who is the great-grandaughter of press baron Lord Beaverbrook, admitted: "We have nothing in common. We are like chalk and cheese." Apparently her glamorous lifestyle and modelling commitments, and his business problems contributed to driving a wedge between the two.