The last dance for passionate Heather

25 APRIL 2007



After a sensational high-kicking stint - in which she wooed and won the hearts of the American public - Heather Mills has taken her last bow on the US programme Dancing With The Stars. Her elimination came just one week after she took a dramatic fall during a samba routine.



The charity campaigner, who uses a prosthetic leg after a 1993 accident, went out on a high note on Tuesday's show, performing a paso doble, described by one judge as full of "passion and fire". But, despite the avalanche of enthusiasm with which Heather's dance talent has been greeted during the six weeks of the contest, the viewers' votes - which count for half of the rankings - went against her.

Heather's humour and feisty attitude during the competition have gone a long way to counter the negative press she'd received from some sections of the media over divorce proceedings with Paul McCartney.



And during her final appearance the former model impressed once again by being gracious in defeat, giving a farewell speech she had tucked into her costume. "We knew we were going out," said the mother-of-one. She thanked her partner Jonathan Roberts and the show's crew, and added that her participation had "raised a fortune for our charity and hundreds of thousands of animals' lives will be saved".