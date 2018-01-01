Elizabeth and co attend Sheryl's Hot Pink Party in NYC

25 APRIL 2007



If those in the know noticed something familiar about Elizabeth Hurley when she attended the Hot Pink Party Goes Cool bash in the Big Apple this week, they'd have been right. She was wearing a pastel-hued John Galliano gown that she wore for her Indian nuptials. "I recycled it immediately," she says. The glamorous model is a key supporter of the annual event, which raises money for the Breast Cancer Research foundation and was hosted this year by Sheryl Crow - who recently overcame the disease - at the Waldorf Astoria.



"I look forward to it all year," says newlywed Elizabeth. "It's fabulous to be part of something so successful at fundraising." But she also admitted she's looking forward to returning to the UK after a non-stop whirl of activity since her lavish wedding celebrations in Gloucestershire and India. "When I get back (to London) tomorrow, my real married life will begin," she said at Tuesday's glittering evening.



The swimwear-designer and covergirl wasn't the only famous beauty to turn out for a good cause. She was joined by newly single Sin City actress Rosario Dawson, who recently split with her hunky actor beau Jason Lewis, and former Saved By The Bell star Elizabeth Berkley - who reflected the event's theme in a hot pink frock.



Another well-known figure on the US social scene, Vanessa Minnillo, was also there - elegant in Monique Lhuillier. The former Miss Teen USA, who's known to viewers for hosting MTV show Total Request Live, has been filling column inches Stateside after becoming romantically involved with Jessica Simpson's former husband Nick Lachey.