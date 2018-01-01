Kiddy show host Konnie swops demure for glam

25 APRIL 2007



As a children's TV presenter on Blue Peter, Konnie Huq is usually the epitome of wholesomeness. But she discarded her girl next door image for an infinitely more glamorous look this week. The 31-year-old Cambridge graduate stole the show when she turned up in a plunging white satin gown for Monday's Spider Man 3 premiere in London.



Her revealing number would no doubt have provoked comment from former Blue Peter presenter Valerie Singleton. When she presented the show in the Seventies it was an altogether different scene. "It was a different, less sophisticated time, a time of innocence," Valerie explains. "Children's presenters were children's presenters back then. There wasn't all this glamour that there is now."



Bafta-nominated Konnie was the talk of Leicester Square according to one onlooker, who said: "It was an unbelievably daring gown… people were joking she must have been using sticky-backed plastic to hold everything in place."