Opera beauty Katherine sparkles at diamond launch

26 APRIL 2007



With her model good looks, floor-length black gown, and perfect hair, talented mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins made Oscar-style elegance and glamour look easy this week as she arrived at a diamond jewellery launch. But Welsh beauty did confess that her highly goomed, 24-carat appearance in fact takes a little preparation.



"It takes me an hour to do my hair," revealed the 26-year-old, who performed at the launch of pen manufacturer Montblanc's diamond jewellery range at London's Victoria and Albert Museum on Wednesday. "Well, I don't actually do my own hair. That's how long it takes my hairdresser each time I appear somewhere like this," she confessed to The Daily Mail.



The services of Katherine's stylist will no doubt be called on again next month when she attends the Classical Brits Awards, where her album Serenade has been nominated for Best Album Of The Year. If she picks up the gong she will be the first artist in the history of the awards to win a coveted hat trick of best album prizes - both her previous chart-topping disks scooped the honour.



Also attending the jewellery bash was Seventies fashion icon, designer Zandra Rhodes, who is currently lending her sartorial savvy to the classical music world. The 66-year-old punk-chic legend would have plenty to chat about with Katherine as she is designing the set and costumes for a new production of Verdi's Aida at the English National Opera, which opens in November.