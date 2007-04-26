New portrait by sister celebrates Selina's country life

26 APRIL 2007



At first glance the portrait looks like that of any country resident. Dressed in sturdy work clothes, one of her dogs at her feet, the sitter gazes off into the distance as if contemplating the next farm task. On closer inspection the features are distinctly recognisable as those of Selina Scott, former golden girl of primetime TV news.



The picture - painted by Selena's sister Fiona - is on display at central London gallery, along with 250 others in the Royal Society of Portrait Painters Annual Show. And both sitter and artist had popped along to check out the exhibition.



For five years Selina, 55, who recently returned to our screens with Tales From The Country, has been living the rural life, raising goats and using their wool to create a line of socks. And that change of direction is clearly embodied in the new artwork.



Other well-known faces adorning the walls include Joan Bakewell and Anthea Turner, as well as Welsh painter Sir Kyffin Williams captured by guest artist Rolf Harris.



