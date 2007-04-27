Becks gets 'Posh' new do for American fashion shoot

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
David reveals his newly blond crop while out and about with youngest son Cruz in Madrid
Photo: © Big Pictures
Click on photos to enlarge
His glamorous wife - pictured at the christening of Geri Halliwell's daughter Bluebell - has been going blonder of late, too. The pair, who are due to move to California with their family in the summer, are now both sporting sunkissed locks in time for a US magazine shoot
Photo: © Getty Images
27 APRIL 2007
Another day, another change of hairstyle for chameleon-like David Beckham who has obviously been inspired by his wife Victoria's new bombshell look. It's not the former Spice Girl who Real Madrid team-mates have been comparing him to, though, but iconic blonde Marilyn Monroe.
The footie ace, who turns 32 next week, is taking the comments in his stride after other players tried to whip off his woolly hat during a training session for a peek at his newly peroxide locks.
"I like to change. And with short hair I wanted to do it - although I've had the mickey taken out of me for it," admits the dad-of-three, who just weeks ago debuted a short-back-and sides. The new style is apparently timed to coincide with a US magazine cover shoot of him and Victoria by top fashion snapper Stephen Klein. "As they're both blonde at the moment the images will look sensational and will get the whole of America talking," said one source.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.