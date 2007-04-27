Becks gets 'Posh' new do for American fashion shoot

Another day, another change of hairstyle for chameleon-like David Beckham who has obviously been inspired by his wife Victoria's new bombshell look. It's not the former Spice Girl who Real Madrid team-mates have been comparing him to, though, but iconic blonde Marilyn Monroe.



The footie ace, who turns 32 next week, is taking the comments in his stride after other players tried to whip off his woolly hat during a training session for a peek at his newly peroxide locks.



"I like to change. And with short hair I wanted to do it - although I've had the mickey taken out of me for it," admits the dad-of-three, who just weeks ago debuted a short-back-and sides. The new style is apparently timed to coincide with a US magazine cover shoot of him and Victoria by top fashion snapper Stephen Klein. "As they're both blonde at the moment the images will look sensational and will get the whole of America talking," said one source.