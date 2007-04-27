Heiress Isabella in the spotlight following Wills break-up

27 APRIL 2007



Having bagged a coveted part in a West End show blue-blooded beauty Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, who has been linked with Prince William, is finding herself in the limelight for something other than her theatrical talents. The budding actress - who plays Lisa in the musical Dirty Dancing - is gaining increasing press attention over her friendship with the Prince following his split from Kate Middleton.



Stunning Isabella is the daughter of banking heiress Lady Mary Gaye Curzon, whose father was the sixth Earl Howe, and property magnate John Austen Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe. And although the pretty blonde has undoubted prince appeal, those closest to the 24-year-old thesp say she already has a man in her life, one almost as well-connected as Wills - Sir Richard Branson's model son Sam.



"She does know William, but is totally in love with Sam and is determined to be a serious actress," said her sister Gabriella, speaking in the Daily Mail" "Being falsely linked to Prince William won't help".



The connection between Isabella and Wills dates back three years to when she was a student at Edinburgh University. On a number of occasions Kate was even said to have been made uneasy by the Prince's obvious liking for his glamorous society pal.



Isabella has told friends her career and current relationship would stand in the way of any royal romance, however. "She has huge respect for the Prince, but any idea that she is waiting in the wings for him is absolute nonsense," said sources.