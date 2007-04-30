Victoria and David snap up £11-million Beverly Hills home

hellomagazineWeb
Victoria heads out of Heathrow en route to America where she is finalising details of the purchase of a 13,000-square-foot property, which will serve as the Beckhams' LA base
Complete with swimming pool and ocean view, the Italian-style mansion is in the exclusive Beverly Hills neighbourhood close to the Cruise estate
The modern interior features hardwood floors and boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms
30 APRIL 2007
The Beckhams have finally found their dream Los Angeles home. After viewing more than 30 properties in Beverly Hills, Victoria settled on a six-bedroom "trophy estate", priced at £11 million, down the road from the couple's new Hollywood friends Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes.
Set in a 13,000-square-foot plot, the Italian-style mansion will be Victoria and David's base when the Real Madrid player moves to LA Galaxy. The modern interior features a mixture of hardwood and slate floors with six fireplaces and full air-conditioning. And there should be no squabbles about who gets to use the shower first - the house has nine bathrooms.
The lavish property also boasts views of the ocean, a swimming pool and fountain as well as a three-car garage. Nor should privacy be a problem as it's surrounded by tall hedges and accessed by huge iron gates.
Although expensive by many people's standards - monthly mortgage payments will be $91,666 after a 20 per cent down-payment - the $22 million, palm-fringed villa is a relative bargain for football's richest player due to the dollar's current weakness.
And with the headache of the house purchase out of the way, Victoria is busy sorting out schools for their sons, eight-year-old Brooklyn, Romeo, four, and Cruz, two.
