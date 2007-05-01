Comeback king Chris Evans scoops double whammy

1 MAY 2007



Media tycoon Chris Evans cemented his return to the top of broadcasting this week when he picked up two gongs at a London ceremony which honoured some of Britain's best-loved radio stars.



Receiving the double haul at Monday's Sony Radio Awards the former The Big Breakfast host dedicated his trophies to girlfriend of ten months professional golfer Natasha Shishmanian. He beat Jonathan Ross to be crowned music personality of the year and picked up the entertainment award - snatching it from Radio 1 rival and breakfast show host Chris Moyles - for his Radio 2 drive-time show.



The pair of gongs confirms that 41-year-old Chris is back on the top form which won him hordes of fans during his days as a successful TV presenter in the Nineties. And picking up his prizes was clearly an emotional moment for the comeback king. "I really didn't expect this… but I really love the fact that I have won," he said, later admitting he was "shaking like a child" when he accepted the honours.



Presenting Chris with his gong was British chanteuse Natasha Beddingfield, who's recently returned to the UK after 18 months stateside promoting her second album, NB.



Also taking on presenter's duties at the ceremony were R&B star Jamelia and TV presenter Melinda Messenger. The pair rubbed shoulders with some of the UK's best known broadcasters at the bash, including award nominee Terry Wogan and Radio 1's Colin Murray, who landed the broadcaster of the year trophy.